Washington Selects Commanders As New Team Name

LANDOVER, Md. -- It's the Washington Commanders.

Washington's leaders -- team president Jason Wright and coach Ron Rivera -- had stressed during the 20-month search that it would like to incorporate the military because of its connection to the nation's capital.

Commander is a military term, associated most closely as a naval officer rank, but it also can be used as a generic term, as in commanding officer. The president of the United States is referred to as the commander-in-chief.

Washington's quest for a new name began in July 2020, following protests across the United States after the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota. Around that time, Washington owner Dan Snyder started having discussions with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell about possibly changing the name that was considered by some to be offensive and racist. The team kept its burgundy and gold colors but is done with Native American imagery.

