Former Minnesota Vikings CB Already Released by New Team

Former Minnesota Vikings CB Already Released by New Team

Getty Images

Sometimes the fit just isn't right. On Friday, the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former Minnesota Vikings player that the team had signed just three months prior.

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler, a former high pick of the Vikings was waived by Minnesota back in March. After signing on with the Commanders shortly thereafter, Dantzler is now looking for a new home in the NFL.

The 24-year-old surely has earned another opportunity elsewhere, but his market remains to be seen at this stage of the offseason.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Vikings have had significant overhaul in the secondary this offseason, letting go of the likes of Patrick Peterson, Dantzler, Chandon Sullivan, Kris Boyd and others.

With Dantzler back out on the market, it's not out of the question that the Vikings would at least consider a reunion, but we'll just have to wait and see if the team still values the veteran and his fit in the new scheme under new DC Brian Flores.

Per the article at Inside the Vikings at Fan Nation:

Dantzler recorded 149 tackles, 6 TFL, 17 passes defended, three INTs, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries during his Vikings tenure.

Dantzler will now aim to continue his career elsewhere, but it may be a pre-training camp signing for a team looking to fill a need at defensive back.

Source: Inside the Vikings - Fan Nation on MSN

Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons

The 2021 Minnesota Twins entered the season with high expectations, but unfortunately, they've made the list of most disappointing Minnesota teams of all time.

Disappointment is a common feeling for Minnesota sports fans as the years continue. Following the NBA Championship win for Milwaukee, SportsCenter was quick to point out that Minnesota has the current longest streak of seasons without a championship appearance in the four major sports (MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL). The Minnesota Lynx also chimed in on the stat after claiming four championships since 2011.

The ten teams that are on this list all follow a similar pattern. The year prior was either a great season with a playoff run or one that featured a strong core of players that appeared to have taken the next step. Offseason/preseason expectations were high with even Las Vegas oddsmakers believing in a deep run. Unfortunately, those preseason expectations fell short for the following teams. None of the teams listed below made the playoffs.


Filed Under: cameron dantzler, cb, cornerback, Cut, DC, defensive back, Football, min, Minnesota Vikings, mn, NFL, release, released, SKOL, Twin Cities, veteran, vikes, Washington, Washington Commanders
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls