Ever since the World Series was completed last week, I have been on cloud nine as a Atlanta Braves fan.

As many of you know, the Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros in six games to capture the 2021 World Series and their first in 26 years.

Get our free mobile app

I will now forever remember that ground ball to Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson that he threw to Freddie Freeman for the final out that sealed the World Series win.

For so many other Major League Baseball fans, they too will always remember the final out of any World Series that their favorite team has won.

Our friends over at ESPN put together a compilation of every final out from every World Series over the last half century.