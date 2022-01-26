Well, it's Winter on the tundra and I think we could all use a good laugh or two, right? This video should do the trick. I've watched it a dozen times already, today!

I remember seeing this blooper reel a 5 years ago and just ran across it again this morning. Evidently, it has gone viral again and for good reason. It's hilarious!

According to bringmethenews.com, the multiple attempts to film this commercial for White Bear Mitsubishi were done at Mariucci Arena, where the Gopher hockey team plays.

Here's the scenario, White bear Mitsubishi was attempting to film a new TV commercial. The stars of the commercial are a dealership spokesman, Goldy, the mascot for the Golden Gophers and the White Bear Mitsubishi polar bear mascot.

The poor guy in the polar bear suit is really having a difficult time with walking on the ice and gravity, in general.

It's no wonder why this video has made a return and again gone viral. Even famous comedian and actor, Patton Oswalt, tweeted about the hilarious attempt these guys were making to film the dealership commercial.

Whatever the psychological reason that people laugh whenever they see others fall down, I don't know but it's just funny.

I'm sure White Bear Mitsubishi appreciates the millions of views around the world. Can't buy great advertising like this. They can thank a Twitter user, Tashy McTashface for the resurgence of the video.

In my opinion, anything that can make a person laugh especially in pandemic times is golden. Go ahead, watch it a few more times. It's good for the soul!

