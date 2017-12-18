Weather Threat Moves Dakota State-Dakota Wesleyan Game to Tuesday

Dakota State and Dakota Wesleyan have agreed to move their scheduled Wednesday night women's basketball game up to Tuesday due to a projected winter storm.

Dakota State made the announcement on Monday night. The game will now take place Tuesday night at 7:00 PM at the DSU Fieldhouse.

The National Weather Service of Sioux Falls says that they're anticipating the winter storm to begin on late Wednesday night and continue through Thursday bringing about 2-3 inches worth of snow. Temperatures are expected to heavily drop, and winds will also increase making travel potentially dangerous.