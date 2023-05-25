Sioux Falls Roosevelt&#8217;s Dannenbring Chooses New CFB Program

Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Dannenbring Chooses New CFB Program

We've seen quite a lot of activity lately in the transfer portal at all levels of college football, and one area native has chosen a new program that's closer to home.

After spending several seasons with Winona State, former Sioux Falls Roosevelt Quarterback Brady Dannenbring entered the transfer portal.

On Thursday morning, the young athlete announced that he will transfer much closer to home and will join the Dakota State Trojan football program.

Dannenbring was a member of the Class of 2020 from Roosevelt, and here's his official post sharing the news:

Dakota State football adds a big arm to the roster.

The Trojan football program finished last season with a mark of 6-4, and won their final three contests.

For more on the Trojans, visit their website here.

Sources: DSU Trojans and Brady Dannenbring Twitter

