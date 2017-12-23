Week 16 NFL Odds and Lock of the Week

Last week was a push for my "Lock of the Week" as the Steelers ended up losing by three to New England with a line of +3. I don't want to rehash how that game ended, but regardless, we were so close to winning.

This week it is time to deliver another winner and let's go right to Monday Night Football.

The Eagles were able to pick up a win against the Giants last week without their starting QB but it wasn't as if they rolled past New York.

This week, the Eagles are big favorites again as they host Oakland and are -9.

This week's "Lock of the Week" is Oakland +9.5. They will be able to run the football against the Eagles and Oakland continues to lose a lot of close games. I'm not calling for an outright upset, but they will cover the spread.