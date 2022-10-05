What if a Nuclear Bomb Fell on Sioux Falls?

World events in 2022 have reignited thoughts of nuclear weapons in the public’s mind. It got me thinking, what would happen if it happened here in Sioux Falls?





Luckily, Cold War scientists and the military developed the internet to communicate after a nuclear war. Thanks to their hard work I can hear the theme song to What’s Happening anytime I want! Oh, and we can see a simulation of what would happen if ground zero was at 10th and Minnesota.





Using Nukeman by Alex Wellerstein we can simulate the damage for a chosen area.





Let’s use one of the ICBMs in Russia’s current arsenal, the RT-2PM Topol , for this demonstration. If that missile brought an 800-kiloton nuclear bomb (the Hiroshima bomb was 15 kilotons) to Sioux Falls, this is what could happen.



