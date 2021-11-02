What is Sioux Falls Project Blue Light ? How You Can Be Part of It.

In case you're having trouble seeing the inscription on the above wall at the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, DC, it says:

This moving statement speaks volumes about the 54 Law Enforcement Officers who have lost their lives while performing their jobs.

To honor these extraordinary people, the Sioux Falls Police Department is teaming up with the Empire Mall to host the 12th Annual Project Blue Light, Wednesday, November 3, from 6:30 to 8 PM.

The families of the fallen officers will be there for this event, which will be held in the area next to the Empire Mall Food Court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone is invited to attend this inspiring presentation.

"Their duty was to serve. Our duty is to remember.”

This statement is engraved on another memorial sculpture for fallen officers in Washington State and sums up the importance of remembering these heroes who have died in the line of duty.

At this ceremony, there will be a reading of the fifty-four names of South Dakota's fallen Law Enforcement heroes.

There will also be a posting of colors, special music, and some notable Sioux Falls community members will share their thoughts on the sacrifices these officers and their families have made.

Throughout this holiday season, there will be a special blue Christmas tree and wreath in the Empire Mall, that will be lit in remembrance of those who gave their lives in service to the community and the members in it.

This is the 10th year the Empire Mall has been the location for this moving ceremony and for more information you can go to the Empire Mall website or Project Bluelight Facebook page.

Sources: Empire Mall, Experience Sioux Falls, and Project Blue Light

MOST RECKLESS DRIVERS' VEHICLES We've all seen 'em.

That souped-up vehicle sitting next to you at the red light or blowing your doors off on the interstate.

When you lay eyes on one of those beauties, the thought runs through your mind - 'Man, I would get in SO much trouble behind the wheel of that bad boy'.

And you're probably right. But which vehicles on the road today are causing drivers to take the most risks?

BestLife story breaks looks at a study from North Bay Legal and Insurify to pinpoint exactly which vehicles are being piloted by the most reckless drivers, according to figures from the National Highway Safety Administration

