What Is the Best Restaurant in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa?

What exactly makes any restaurant the best? Well first of all you can't use the term exactly. One person's best, or favorite, could very well be someone else's so-so. So it's best to leave these subjective decisions to experts.

Trip Savvy is a travel website that offers news, advice, inspiration, and examples for people who love adventures. For this current article on The Best Restaurant in Every State, they turned to a large group of travel and food writers and rounded up their opinions.

The Pheasant Restaurant & Lounge in Brookings came out on top of the huge list of South Dakota restaurants this year. According to their website, it is the oldest full-service restaurant in Brookings. The Pheasant began its life as a small gas station cafe and has grown and changed as the city did.

That being said, one thing that hasn't changed is the family ownership and many of the favorite dishes served there. Classic Chislic (lamb) is on the menu, along with Pheasant Salad Wraps, a Lefse Dog Platter, and Sweetcorn-Sunflower Hummus, to name but a few of the savory offerings they serve on a daily basis.

When it came to the best restaurant in Iowa, it didn't hurt that their chef is a multiple James Beard Award nominee. The Harbinger in Des Moines is described as an Asian Fusion restaurant that is "vegetable-focused". Their menu is locally sourced and thus changes often with the seasonal availability of fresh products.

Minnesota's best restaurant, Owamni by The Sioux Chef also has an award-winning chef at its helm. Chef Sean Sherman's extraordinary menu features indigenous foods like wild game, bison, turkey, fruits and vegetables, ancient seeds and plants (like hand-harvested wild rice), and much more.

You can check out The Best Restaurant in Every State at Trip Savvy.

Source: Trip Savvy