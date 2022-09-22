What One Autumn Night Is All About and Why It Matters

Lifescape is a critical organization to our community of disabled children and adults in the Sioux Empire. In 2014, the coming together of two agencies; one which served children, and one which served adults, created a system of support spanning their clients' lifetimes.

Lifescape's mission is "to help children and adults with disabilities to lead fulfilling lives." They strive to make the rest of us see their clients the way they do; as valuable, unique, and capable human beings, worthy of respect and love.

Like every non-profit group, Lifescape has a Wish List, one which the Lifescape Ambassadors, (a group of supporters working to benefit Lifescape's needs and wants for over 70 years) would like to shrink by a few items.

To that worthy cause, they are dedicating and presenting "One Autumn Night" this Friday, September 30, from 7 to 10 PM at The Country Club of Sioux Falls, 3400 W. 22nd Street.

It will be a fun evening with live and silent auction items, live music and dancing, great food, and a cash bar, and the best part- - this year, tickets are free!

For more information & help registering call 605-444-9800 and follow Lifescape on Facebook.