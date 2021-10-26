What Was This Thing Over Iowa and South Dakota This Morning?

Every now and then you see something in the sky and you can't quite explain what it is. That happened to one of our listeners this morning.

Alex O sent in a video he took this morning just before 8:00 am. He was in Tea, facing east, and asked the same question you might be thinking of: "Is that a rocket?"

I was inside and had no idea what it was. It really looks like a rocket launching or some type of large intercontinental ballistic missile, but as much as I think it looks like that, I am completely skeptical.

Verifying the legitimacy of the video Alex sent, I sent the video to a co-worker and he said he also saw it this morning as he was getting out of his car in our parking lot at right around the same time.

Early morning light and the atmosphere does weird things to what we see. It could simply be a plane with a giant contrail coming off the back of it and what looks like it is close to the ground is actually 30,000 feet or more up in the sky and it's just an optical illusion. It could definitely be something like that. It could also be a space ship.

I have no idea what in the hell this thing is. I know what it looks like, but there are no launch facilities in northwest Iowa that I am aware of. If you should happen to run into an idea of what it is, by all means let us know.

Shoot us a text to let us know - 605-215-1047