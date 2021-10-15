The first thing you need to know about the 1st Annual Trunk-or-Treat Safety event is that it's going to be a whole lot of fun! But it also is going to give kids and parents a whole lot of Halloween safety information.

The Safety Village of South Dakota has teamed up with a number of first responder groups like Volunteer Firefighters who will be bringing one of their trucks for everyone to check out and the Minnehaha Sheriff's Office will have officers there.

Medical organizations like Sanford Fit and Sanford Trauma, as well as Avera Careflight will have demonstrations and displays too.

Safety Village of South Dakota is located at the North end of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds (100 N. Lyon Boulevard) in the Sioux Empire Fair Association Building, in Sioux Falls.

The focus of this fun event is on Trick-or-Treat safety, so you know it will be safe for your children as they wander down "Spooky Lane".

The various groups attending will be talking about Halloween safety issues like stranger danger, poison prevention, and pedestrian safety on the big night, and they'll all be passing out Halloween goodies!

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society (in the same location) will have something really special and very spooky for everyone, also.

And let's not forget the candy! There will be at least 14 trunks where you can grab treats! Plus Trunk-or-Treat sponsor Hy-Vee, will be asking for the kids' help decorating cookies.

Last but certainly not least, there are many children who can't have candy due to allergies to chocolate, or peanuts, or dairy, or other things. So the Teal Pumpkin Pumpkin Project will be there with really fun non-candy treats and games.

Get more info at Safety Village Trunk-or-Treat Spooky Lane!