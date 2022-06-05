Many of us have had the pleasure of visiting South Dakota's most famous monument, but did you know there's a secret chamber on top of it?

Get our free mobile app

Mount Rushmore's Secret Chamber

It may not be like the National Treasure movie but it's still a pretty cool story as to how that secret chamber came to be. For more information on the Hall of Records click here.

For a video on this secret room, check out the link below from Business Insider.