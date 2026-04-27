It was evident the moment that Zach Durfee stepped onto the field in Sioux Falls back in 2022 that he was a special talent.

That season, his lone with the Cougars, the Minnesota native tallied 11.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles and ultimately transferred to the University of Washington after the season.

Durfee kept it up on the bigger stage, and now has now earned a pro opportunity.

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Durfee was a seventh-round pick on Saturday afternoon in the NFL Draft, and will join the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here's what ESPN.com had to say about the pass rusher:

Round 7, No. 233: Zach Durfee, Edge, Washington

My take: Durfee is a stand-up rusher who recorded 18 sacks in two seasons at Washington and one at Division II Sioux Falls. At 6-foot-5, 256 pounds he is a good size, but has limited pass rush moves. He'll have to make an impression on special teams to have a chance of making the roster.

Durfee played in 17 games between his two seasons in Seattle, and finished with 53 total tackles and 6.5 sacks while with the Huskies.

For now, Durfee is listed as a third-string edge rusher on the Jaguars depth chart behind starters Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.

Source: Jacksonville Jaguars' 2026 NFL draft picks: Full list, analysis - ESPN