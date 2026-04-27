The recent top-flight Quarterbacks at both FCS schools in South Dakota were aiming to hear their names called this weekend in the NFL Draft.

Neither Aidan Bouman of USD nor Mark Gronowski of SDSU (Iowa) were drafted over the weekend, but both have earned NFL opportunities post-draft.

Gronowski landed an undrafted free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins:

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The all-time winningest Quarterback in college football history, Gronowski threw for over 12,000 yards, ran for over 2,300, and totaled 158 touchdowns in his career. He spent the first four years of his college career at SDSU, where he won the Walter Payton Award in 2023, and was a 2-time National Champion.

He wrapped up his college career at Iowa this past season where he led the Hawkeyes to a 9-4 record.

Aidan Bouman captained and starred at USD for four seasons, and finished with over 9,200 passing yards and 71 total touchdowns. The Coyote alum has earned a minicamp invite with the Green Bay Packers:

Congratulations and best of luck to Bouman and Gronowski in the NFL!

Sources: SDSU Football on X and South Dakota Football on X

The Last Ten "Mr. Irrelevant" Picks of the NFL Draft Gallery Credit: Bert Remien