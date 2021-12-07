When it comes to the holidays, we all have our favorites.

It might be a certain food, item of clothing, movie, or TV show that we just can't live without each and every Christmas.

But what about your favorite song to belt out at the top of your lungs this time of the year?

The website FinanceBuzz sought to determine which holiday tunes are the top choices per state and so they looked at Google Trends search data from the last five years.

Based on those numbers, the top Christmas song for South Dakotans is 1948's 'Blue Christmas, written by Billy Hayes and Jay W. Johnson and most famously performed by Elvis Presley.

The Mount Rushmore State was the only state to pick 'Blue Christmas' as their favorite.

Across the rest of the country, more than half of the states split their votes among four songs.

1970's 'Feliz Navidad', written in 1970 by Puerto Rican singer-songwriter José Feliciano, was the top choice in 11 states (California, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, New Mexico, New Jersey, Texas, Virginia, Washington).

1945's 'Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!', written by Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne, was the top choice in eight states (Alaska, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin).

Four states opted for 1963's 'It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year', which was written by Edward Pola and George Wyle (Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Missouri).

Four more states picked 1949's 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer', which was written by Johnny Marks (Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, North Dakota).

Alabama - 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'

Alaska - 'Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!'

Arizona - 'It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year'

Arkansas - 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'

California - 'Feliz Navidad'

Colorado - 'It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year'

Connecticut - 'Santa Tell Me'

Delaware - 'Underneath the Tree'

Florida - 'Feliz Navidad'

Georgia - 'Feliz Navidad'

Hawaii - 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

Idaho - 'White Christmas'

Illinois - 'Feliz Navidad'

Indiana - 'It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year'

Iowa - 'A Holly Jolly Christmas'

Kansas - 'Last Christmas'

Kentucky - 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'

Louisiana - 'Feliz Navidad'

Maine - 'Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!'

Maryland - 'Feliz Navidad'

Massachusetts - 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)'

Michigan - 'Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!'

Minnesota - 'Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!'

Mississippi - Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)

Missouri - 'It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year'

Montana - 'Wonderful Christmastime'

Nebraska - 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree'

Nevada - 'Jingle Bell Rock'

New Hampshire - 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

New Jersey - 'Feliz Navidad'

New Mexico - 'Feliz Navidad'

New York - 'Happy Holiday/The Holiday Season'

North Carolina - 'Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!'

North Dakota - 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'

Ohio - 'You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch'

Oklahoma - 'Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)'

Oregon - 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)'

Pennsylvania - '(There's No Place Like) Home for the Holidays'

Rhode Island - 'Wonderful Christmastime'

South Carolina - 'Santa Tell Me'

South Dakota - 'Blue Christmas'

Tennessee - 'Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!'

Texas - 'Feliz Navidad'

Utah - 'Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!'

Vermont - 'The Christmas Song'

Virginia - 'Feliz Navidad'

Washington - 'Feliz Navidad'

West Virginia - 'Run Rudolph Run'

Wisconsin - 'Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!'

Wyoming - 'Last Christmas'

