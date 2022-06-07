Which Way Should My Ceiling Fan Run in the Summer?
Summer is here! While we're pretty excited about the return of warmer weather we're not really looking forward to the cooling costs for the next 5 months. Here's one of the biggest money-saving tips for cooling costs in the summer months.
Is your ceiling fan turning the right way for the season?
Depending on the time of year a ceiling fan can be a great help when cooling a home. Most fans come with a switch on the base and knowing which position it's in can save you big money on cooling costs.
In the summer months, your fan should be running forward - or counter-clockwise. Forcing the room air down gives you the cooling effect. This simple action can save you up to 15% (some experts say up to 30%) on cooling costs.
In the cold winter months, your fan should be running in reverse - or clockwise on low speed. Warm air rises, right? This will draw the room air up toward the ceiling and force the warm air out towards the walls.
To recap:
Summer: counter-clockwise
Winter: clockwise
Other tips for summer include:
- Turning lights off when you leave.
- Closing curtains or blinds to keep sun out when you're gone.
- Installing a smart thermostat. Example, set it a little higher when your out all day and program it to cool down before you arrive back home.
- Avoid turning on the oven and use the grill more.
- Have your A/C tuned up by a professional.
Happy summer!