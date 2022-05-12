Who Is South Dakota’s Richest Celebrity?

Coming from a smaller state like South Dakota, our roster of 'A List' celebrities isn't nearly as big as a lot of other places.

But we have had a number of notable people who after being born here went out and found fame and fortune in their chosen fields.

So which of those South Dakota-born celebs has amassed the greatest fortune over the years? A new list from GoBankingRates.com has the answer. Let's review the most likely suspects.

Mary Hart Getty Images loading...

Mary Hart

Born Mary Johanna Harum in Madison in 1950, Mary graduated from Washington High School and later Augustana College in Sioux Falls. She was Miss South Dakota in 1970 and hosted Entertainment Tonight from 1982-2011.

January Jones Getty Images loading...

January Jones

January was born in Sioux Falls in 1978 and later graduated from Roosevelt High School. Her acting career has taken off with roles in Mad Men and X-Men:First Class.

Cheryl Ladd Getty Images loading...

Cheryl Ladd

Cheryl Jean Stoppelmoor was born in Huron in 1951 and is best known for replacing Farrah Fawcett on Charlie's Angels from 1977 to 1981.

Adam Vinatieri Getty Images loading...

Adam Vinatieri

Adam was born in Yankton in 1972 and later graduated from Rapid City Central High School and South Dakota State. The future pro football hall of famer played 24 seasons in the NFL, winning four Super Bowls along the way.

Mike Miller Getty Images loading...

Mike Miller

Mike was born in Mitchell in 1980 and played 17 seasons in the NBA, winning two championships and Rookie of the Year honors.

Brock Lesnar Getty Images loading...

Brock Lesnar

Brock was born in Webster in 1977 and is the only person to hold all of the primary heavyweight championships in WWE, UFC, NJPW, and the NCAA.

And while all of these famous South Dakota-born celebrities have done quite well for themselves over the years, one has amassed the greatest wealth among the group.

Tom Brokaw Getty Images loading...

Tom Brokaw

Tom was born in Webster in 1940 and moved all over the state, before landing in Yankton for high school. He later graduated from the University of South Dakota and eventually landed two high-profile positions with NBC, first as co-host of Today (1976-1981) and then as the anchor of NBC Nightly News (1982-2004).

Along the way amassed a net worth of $85 million, which over the years has included a 56-acre estate in Westchester County, New York and a 4,100-acre Montana ranch.

