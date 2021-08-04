Why is Rapid City’s Tourisum for 2021 Booming?

With a community that thrives on tourism, Julie Schmitz Jensen, President of Visit Rapid City, says this is the busiest summer she has 'ever seen' according to Dakota News Now.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the number of leisure travelers that are coming to Rapid City and enjoying the great outdoor opportunities,” Schmitz Jensen said.“Tourism is our number one feeder for our economy, so every time someone walks into this city, we give them a big smile and thank them because it’s keeping our city going,” Schmitz Jensen said"- Dakota News Now.

In conjunction with Rapid City seeing a record-breaking number of visitors, both the Black Hills and the Blacklands are as well.

Get our free mobile app

It's also interesting that Michelle Thomson, President of the Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association stated that a majority of these visitors are individuals who haven't ever been to either South Dakota or the Balck Hills before, but because of the press we as a state have received nationally, they have made the journey here to see the Black Hills for themselves.

These trends of increased tourism were noticed even before the upcoming 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally; so it can only get better from here for Rapid City.

The rally is scheduled to start on Friday, August 6 but excited bikers are already coming into the city to visit the Badlands and the Black Hills.

Source: Dakota News Now

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America