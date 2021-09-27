Why Sioux Falls and Other Costco Stores Are Limiting Purchases

It's kinda like Deja Vous all over again. The pandemic of 2020 saw people hoarding all sorts of things. Panic buying was at an all-time high.

There were shortages of toilet paper, hand wipes, bottled water, canning jars, and all sorts of other things. The hoarding and panic buying was the reason many stores, including Costco, we're forced to limit the number of items that people could purchase.

Now we are looking at another round of limitations and shortages at Costco. Costco is saying they are putting "limitations on key items" such as toilet paper, bottled water, and cleaning supplies in order to meet any uptick in demand due to the COVID-19 surge.

Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti stated that this shortage is not due to a lack of merchandise but an issue with delivery delays.

Like so many companies experiencing supply issues, Costco is looking for ways to fill their shelves with the products their customers desire.

The company says they have chartered three ocean vessels for the next year to transport several thousand containers between the U.S., Asia, and Canada. Each ship will be able to carry 800 to 1,000 containers at a time.

