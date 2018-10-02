CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Yelich’s easy smile and champagne-soaked T-shirt said it all - a division title is much more fun than a Triple Crown.

Yelich collected three more hits as the Milwaukee Brewers won their first National League Central title since 2011, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Monday in a tiebreaker game. The silky-smooth slugger stalled in his bid for the league’s first Triple Crown in decades, but he starred once again as the Brew Crew captured the biggest prize of the day.

The Rockies lost 5-2 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Monday’s second tiebreaker for the NL West title.

It’s a quick turnaround after falling short in their bid for a third straight division title, but the Cubs will have ace left-hander Jon Lester on the mound for the elimination game.

The Rockies and Cubs split six games this season, with each team scoring 33 runs.

