Wimbledon Singles Champions to Get More Than $3 Million

LONDON (AP) — The winners of the singles titles at Wimbledon will each receive about $3 million as part of a 7.6 percent increase in the total prize money at this year's tournament.

The All England Club says the total prize fund will be $46.5 million. Of that, $3.07 million will go to the men's and women's champions — up $68,000 from 2017.

First-round losers will receive $53,000, but they may have to forfeit their prize money if they retire from the match or perform "below professional standards."

Injured players will receive 50 percent of their first-round prize money if they withdraw on site by the Thursday before the start of play. An injured player's replacement would take the other 50 percent.

