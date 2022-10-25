Win 4 Tickets to Saliva at South Dakota’s Royal River Casino
Saliva is making their way to the Royal River Casino in Flandreau, South Dakota for a November 12th, 2022 concert. Sign up below for a chance to win 4 tickets to the show!
Here's another special offer: Tickets in rows A & B are $60/ticket, and include 1 Meet 'N Greet Pass and 2 Free Drink Tickets.
Tickets start at $30. Doors open at 7 PM and the show starts at 8. Must be 21*
Jam with the band for ONE NIGHT ONLY on November 12th. What rocks more than that? How about a personal meet and greet with the band?
Get tickets NOW at Royal River Casino dot com or at the casino gift shop.
