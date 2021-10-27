You Can Adopt-A-Sidewalk in Sioux Falls

Why start up your snowblower to clear just your property? We have an unwritten rule in our neighborhood: If you have a snowblower, do one more. Or three.

Shoveling snow is not my idea of fun. But if you have a snowblower, well, that puts the task at hand in a whole new light. First, you have the chore of clearing your snow. But what about the neighbors around you?

Through the Helpline Center of Sioux Falls, you can now Adopt-A-Sidewalk. With hundreds of Sioux Falls residents who are not able to clear their sidewalk or driveway and do not have a family to help out, this program through Active Generations will make a huge difference in someone's life.

Get our free mobile app

Don't think of it as earning brownie points. You're doing it because you can and because you're a good person.

This is a great outreach program for individuals, families, businesses, or church groups.

It's real easy to get signed up. For more information call (605) 333-3317.