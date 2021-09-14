You Won’t Believe All The Music History At Red Rocks

There's always that one venue that really stands the test of time. This particular venue in Colorado could just be more iconic than the performers gracing the stage.

Two words: Red Rocks. The dream venue of any artist or concert attendee. The sounds, the sights, and the spirits of the Red Rocks Amphitheatre are just electric. It's a surreal feeling to be in this space.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre is just an amazing site whether you're attending a concert or walking around the park. I feel truly fortunate I was able to experience this setting from both perspectives. You can feel the history permeating the Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Red Rocks Amphitheatre, there is a really cool museum inside the “Rocks” that highlights a lot of the music history. This dates back all the way to the early 1900s when the first musical group performed on the stage.

Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre

Red Rocks Amphitheatre is truly a dream come true for any music lover or concert fan!