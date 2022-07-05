You’ll Love Ultimate Sioux Falls Legion Post 15 Pancake Breakfast

Don't Pancakes, Sausage & Eggs sound good about now?

It's a Sunday morning and you're craving a "Sunday Breakfast" with all the trimmings, but have absolutely no ambition to get out of bed and whip it up in your kitchen. No problem. Just throw on some clothes, (yes, you can leave on the jammie pants) & head over to the Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast.

Why should we?

Because you don't have to make it or clean up afterward

Because you'll get all the pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, and orange drink you can eat or guzzle.

Because you're supporting American Legion Post 15 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 15 with numerous projects including:

1. Sending young men to Boys State every year

2. Advocating for the American Legion Post 15 baseball team

3. Helping with Veteran's Assistance programs

Okay, when & where & how much is it?

The when, is the first Sunday of every month through the end of the year from 8:30 to Noon. So mark your calendars for breakfast, brunch, or lunch!

August 7

September 4

October 2

November 6

December 4

The where is the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Building at 1600 West Russell in Sioux Falls.

You might want to save a little tummy space for the goodies you'll find on sale at the bake sale that will be going on at every pancake breakfast.

How much does it cost?

Age 11 & over - $7

Age 10 & under - $2

Correct change is appreciated and so are donations

If you need more information on these tasty events, call 605-336 3470.