Get our free mobile app

This past week has been a mixed bag as far as weather is concerned in South Dakota. In the past week, we've had Tornado Warning. According to The National Weather Service, the Dakotas have experienced:

Northeast Hit With Major Snowstorm Getty Images loading...

We've Had Blizzard Warnings

Major Blizzard Hammers East Coast With High Winds And Heavy Snow Getty Images loading...

We've had Flood Warnings,

Two Dams Burst Flooding Town Of Midland, Michigan Getty Images loading...

High Wind Warnings

Rivers, Hills, Open Windows – Don’t Believe These Common South Dakota Tornado Myths

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Getty Images loading...

Red Flag Warnings,

Wind Advisories

Chicago Public Beaches Open For First Time Since 2019 Getty Images loading...

Flood Advisories

Weather Advisories

Tornado Watch

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Fire Weather Watch

It's been a crazy couple of days. About the time you think we're done and things will calm down here in a bit, you can bet that South and North Dakota will say, here, hold my beer.

This past weekend, friends in North Dakota were battling blizzard conditions. We had other places in South Central South Dakota where temperatures were near 90 degrees.

The wind has been the big nasty for many people this spring. It seems like we've had more windy days than calm. We're not just talking windy, we're talking gale force, knock fences down, peel shingles off, blow trucks off the roads winds!

South Dakota is called The Land of Infinite Variety. When it comes to starting a conversation with friends, we rarely lack a conversation starter.

Thank you for sharing this with your Facebook and Twitter friends.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS

Here Are The 7 Remaining Drive-In Theaters In South Dakota If you were born last century...you know, in the nineteen hundreds (ugh)...you may have spent a summer evening in the car watching movies. I don't mean on your phone, I mean at the drive-in movie theater!

If you were in Sioux Falls in the 1970s and '80's you may remember seeing Jaws and Indiana Jones at The East Park or the Starlite Drive-In . Both drive-ins opened just after World War 2. The East Park didn't make it out of the '70s, closing in 1978. The Starlite survived long enough to see the birth of home video, closing in 1985.

FLASHBACK: Remember the East Park and Starlite Drive-in Theaters in Sioux Falls?

Drive-in movies had a bit of a resurgence during the pandemic. They were a way to go out and do something social without getting out of your car.

If you tried one during that time, or you remember the fun of a warm summer evening watching movies on that giant screen there are still places in South Dakota and around Sioux Falls you can do it.