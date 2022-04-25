12 Different Warnings and Advisories Posted for South Dakota in One Week
This past week has been a mixed bag as far as weather is concerned in South Dakota. In the past week, we've had Tornado Warning. According to The National Weather Service, the Dakotas have experienced:
We've Had Blizzard Warnings
We've had Flood Warnings,
High Wind Warnings
Rivers, Hills, Open Windows – Don’t Believe These Common South Dakota Tornado Myths
Red Flag Warnings,
Wind Advisories
Flood Advisories
Weather Advisories
Tornado Watch
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Fire Weather Watch
It's been a crazy couple of days. About the time you think we're done and things will calm down here in a bit, you can bet that South and North Dakota will say, here, hold my beer.
This past weekend, friends in North Dakota were battling blizzard conditions. We had other places in South Central South Dakota where temperatures were near 90 degrees.
The wind has been the big nasty for many people this spring. It seems like we've had more windy days than calm. We're not just talking windy, we're talking gale force, knock fences down, peel shingles off, blow trucks off the roads winds!
South Dakota is called The Land of Infinite Variety. When it comes to starting a conversation with friends, we rarely lack a conversation starter.
Thank you for sharing this with your Facebook and Twitter friends.
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS
- Top 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In South Dakota for 2022
- Is This Small Iowa Town the Most Corrupt in the Entire State?
- Has This Been The Windiest Month Ever Recorded In South Dakota?
- Do You Know What's Inside The Giant 60 Foot Bull Head Off I-90?