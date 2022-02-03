14 Funny and True ‘Growing Up In South Dakota’ Tweets

Recently I came across the hashtag #GrowingUpInSouthDakota. Some of the tweets are super funny and many ring very true. See for yourself.

And if you're East-river, you have to explain how far away Mount Rushmore is.

And answering, "This" while standing in a parking lot.

Our school parking lots are full of bison tied to poles.

Again, it is hundreds of miles away!

Lets bring this tradition back.

And the band, choir, plays, and all clubs.

Kids today are so lucky they have phones to scroll through while mom talks.

Ugh

Yep, we also get old classic rock bands.

We should put this on our license plates.

It's like trying to visit eastern Nebraska during a Husker home game.

Montana, Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wyoming know how it feels.

And the proper answer to the question, "What's that smell?" is "Money."

MORE: The 15 Best ‘Overheard On The Scanner’ Tweets From Sioux Falls Twitter

10 Really Strange Things That Are Still Illegal in South Dakota Even though these laws are rarely ever enforced nowadays, they still are on the books in South Dakota. Here are the Ten Commandments of South Dakota Law:

Stupidlaws.com, Farms.com, Onlyinyourstate



Know Your South Dakota College and University Mascots The college football experience is an ultimate high for football fans and it takes several other teams to make that happen week after week during the season. Just think about what goes into gameday? First and foremost, the players and coaching staff who put in hours and hours of practice and training to play in front of their fans. Then there's field prep, game officials, live broadcasts, concessions, and on-the-field entertainment. Yep, entertainment.

Second to the game, who do you watch? The cheerleaders? The band at halftime? What about the mascot? That's a job not many people can do. I asked Sioux Falls native and former Cagey mascot for the Sioux Falls Canaries and Little Red & Herbie for the Nebraska Huskers Nate Welch about being a mascot:

What does it take to be a mascot?

"Losing a bet or filling an opportunity!" Welch says, "An internal energized desire to love life. After meeting great performers who are introverts out of costume, they become the center of attention when they take the stage. And also feeding off the performance of others."

Why does the mascot never talk?

"Know your role and shut your mouth. You are there to entertain. Tell the story with your actions and not your voice."

Advice to someone putting on that costume for the first time?

"Remember you are now in a costume. Have fun. Otherwise, you're just a dork in tights. If the fur ain't flying you ain't trying."

Nate Welch has moved on from his days as a mascot to Executive Director of the Vermillion Area Chamber of Commerce and Development Company in Vermillion, South Dakota

So, can you name the mascots at our South Dakota Colleges and Universities? Check out the gallery below:



The 6 Types of South Dakota Drivers You Deal With Every Winter Every year it snows in Sioux Falls . We may live in denial during the spring and summer, but it happens.

When the snow falls on the Falls, life in the city does not stop. We all still have to go to work, school, and the liquor store...um I mean go get snacks.

When you tackle the snowy routes around town you tend to run across six types of drivers in the snow.

See Also: