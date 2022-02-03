14 Funny and True ‘Growing Up In South Dakota’ Tweets
Recently I came across the hashtag #GrowingUpInSouthDakota. Some of the tweets are super funny and many ring very true. See for yourself.
And if you're East-river, you have to explain how far away Mount Rushmore is.
And answering, "This" while standing in a parking lot.
Our school parking lots are full of bison tied to poles.
Again, it is hundreds of miles away!
Lets bring this tradition back.
And the band, choir, plays, and all clubs.
Kids today are so lucky they have phones to scroll through while mom talks.
Ugh
Yep, we also get old classic rock bands.
We should put this on our license plates.
It's like trying to visit eastern Nebraska during a Husker home game.
Montana, Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wyoming know how it feels.
And the proper answer to the question, "What's that smell?" is "Money."
- What does it take to be a mascot?
- "Losing a bet or filling an opportunity!" Welch says, "An internal energized desire to love life. After meeting great performers who are introverts out of costume, they become the center of attention when they take the stage. And also feeding off the performance of others."
- Why does the mascot never talk?
- "Know your role and shut your mouth. You are there to entertain. Tell the story with your actions and not your voice."
- Advice to someone putting on that costume for the first time?
- "Remember you are now in a costume. Have fun. Otherwise, you're just a dork in tights. If the fur ain't flying you ain't trying."
