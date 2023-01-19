US Bank Stadium for many is the pride of Minnesota, but somehow others disagree actually calling it one of the ugliest buildings in America. My question to them is, did you ever see the Metrodome? Way back in 2012 funding for the new $975 million stadium was approved and would be built on the site of the old HHH Metrodome.

Many people were excited to see the old Metrodome go away and this building would be the new home of the Minnesota Vikings as well as concerts and other big events happening in the Twin Cities.

Fast forward to July 22, 2016, as the doors were opened to the public for the very first time. I have never been inside the stadium but have driven by it many times and I personally think it is spectacular. According to the US Bank stadium website:

"The first event followed two weeks later on August 3, 2016, with the 2016 International Champions Cup pitting A.C. Milan against Chelsea. The first concert in the stadium featured Luke Bryan and was performed in front of a sold-out crowd on August 19, 2016, directly followed by a sold-out Metallica show on Saturday, August 20. The Vikings earned their first win in their new home against then-San Diego Chargers in the first pre-season game in the stadium on August 28, 2016, winning 23-10."

Although I have heard it is not the greatest place acoustically for concerts it still is an awesome-looking venue.

And the rest has been history ever since. But according to Buildworld, it is considered one of the ugliest buildings in the United States. As a matter of fact, it comes in 12th place overall. According to Bring Me The News, back in 2016, The Pioneer Press described the stadium as "ugly on the outside, awesome on the inside."

According to some tweets on Twitter, many people feel the same way:

Call me crazy, but I don't get it at all. Some other sports stadiums to make the top 100 list were: Madison Square Garden In New York, The Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Some of the other buildings in the Top ten were: Trump Tower in Las Vegas, and the Denver International Airport. To see the full list click here.

