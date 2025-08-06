The Minnesota Vikings will officially begin the 2025 campaign on Saturday when they play host to the Houston Texans at US Bank Stadium.

Ahead of the game, the team has officially released its initial depth chart for the season.

With the depth chart's release come obvious roster bubble questions and more.

One of the more pressing questions is always which UDFAs and draft picks will have the best opportunity to make the roster and contribute this season.

Silas Bolden, an undrafted receiver out of Texas is one of those players, and he's buried on the receiver depth chart, but is in the mix as a potential punt returner as well.

Here's a look at this year's first depth chart from Vikings.com:

OFFENSE Quarterback Starter: J.J. McCarthy Backups: Sam Howell; Brett Rypien; Max Brosmer Running back Starter: Aaron Jones, Sr. Backups: Jordan Mason; Ty Chandler; Zavier Scott; Tre Stewart Fullback Starter: C.J. Ham Wide receiver Starter: Justin Jefferson Backups: Jalen Nailor; Tai Felton; Dontae Fleming; Myles Price; Robert Lewis Wide receiver Starter: Jordan Addison Backups: Lucky Jackson; Rondale Moore; Tim Jones; Jeshaun Jones; Thayer Thomas; Silas Bolden Tight end Starter: T.J. Hockenson Backups: Josh Oliver; Ben Yurosek -or- Giovanni Ricci; Bryson Nesbit -or- Nick Vannett Left Tackle Starter: Christian Darrisaw Backups: Justin Skule; Logan Brown Left Guard Starter: Donovan Jackson Backups: Blake Brandel; Joe Huber; Vershon Lee Center Starter: Ryan Kelly Backups: Michael Jurgens; Zeke Correll Right Guard Starter: Will Fries Backup: Henry Byrd Right Tackle Starter: Brian O'Neill Backups: Walter Rouse; Leroy Watson IV; Matt Nelson

DEFENSE The Vikings defense is listed in a 3-4 base grouping with three defensive linemen, two outside and two inside linebackers and four defensive backs. Defensive line Starters: Jonathan Allen, Harrison Phillips and Javon Hargrave Backups: Levi Drake Rodriguez, Jalen Redmond and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins; Jonathan Harris, Taki Taimani and Travis Bell; Elijah Williams Outside linebacker Starters: Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel Backups: Dallas Turner and Gabriel Murphy; Bo Richter and Tyler Batty; Chaz Chambliss Inside linebacker Starters: Blake Cashman and Ivan Pace, Jr. Backups: Eric Wilson and Brian Asamoah II; Kobe King and Austin Keys; Dorian Mausi Cornerback Starter: Byron Murphy, Jr. Backups: Mekhi Blackmon; Dwight McGlothern; Ambry Thomas; Zemaiah Vaughn Cornerback Starter: Isaiah Rodgers Backups: Jeff Okudah; Reddy Steward; Keenan Garber Safety Starter: Harrison Smith Backups: Jay Ward; Mishael Powell; Gervarrius Owens Safety Starter: Joshua Metellus Backups: Theo Jackson; Tavierre Thomas; Kahlef Hailassie

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter/holder

Starter: Ryan Wright

Backup: Oscar Chapman (International Player Pathway)

Kicker

Starter: Will Reichard

Long snapper

Starter: Andrew DePaola

Punt returners

Starter: Rondale Moore

Backups: Lucky Jackson; Silas Bolden; Myles Price

Kickoff returners

Starter: Tai Felton

Backup: Ty Chandler

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Texans in their preseason opener on Saturday, a 3:00 start time. The Vikings open the regular season with a Monday Night Football matchup in Chicago against the Bears on Monday, September 8th.

Source: Vikings.com - Depth Chart

