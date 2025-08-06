Minnesota Releases First Depth Chart – Will UDFA WR Make the Roster?
The Minnesota Vikings will officially begin the 2025 campaign on Saturday when they play host to the Houston Texans at US Bank Stadium.
Ahead of the game, the team has officially released its initial depth chart for the season.
With the depth chart's release come obvious roster bubble questions and more.
One of the more pressing questions is always which UDFAs and draft picks will have the best opportunity to make the roster and contribute this season.
Silas Bolden, an undrafted receiver out of Texas is one of those players, and he's buried on the receiver depth chart, but is in the mix as a potential punt returner as well.
READ MORE: NFL Announces Suspension Length for Minnesota WR Addison
Here's a look at this year's first depth chart from Vikings.com:
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Starter: J.J. McCarthy
Backups: Sam Howell; Brett Rypien; Max Brosmer
Running back
Starter: Aaron Jones, Sr.
Backups: Jordan Mason; Ty Chandler; Zavier Scott; Tre Stewart
Fullback
Starter: C.J. Ham
Wide receiver
Starter: Justin Jefferson
Backups: Jalen Nailor; Tai Felton; Dontae Fleming; Myles Price; Robert Lewis
Wide receiver
Starter: Jordan Addison
Backups: Lucky Jackson; Rondale Moore; Tim Jones; Jeshaun Jones; Thayer Thomas; Silas Bolden
Starter: T.J. Hockenson
Backups: Josh Oliver; Ben Yurosek -or- Giovanni Ricci; Bryson Nesbit -or- Nick Vannett
Left Tackle
Starter: Christian Darrisaw
Backups: Justin Skule; Logan Brown
Left Guard
Starter: Donovan Jackson
Backups: Blake Brandel; Joe Huber; Vershon Lee
Center
Starter: Ryan Kelly
Backups: Michael Jurgens; Zeke Correll
Right Guard
Starter: Will Fries
Backup: Henry Byrd
Right Tackle
Starter: Brian O'Neill
Backups: Walter Rouse; Leroy Watson IV; Matt Nelson
DEFENSE
The Vikings defense is listed in a 3-4 base grouping with three defensive linemen, two outside and two inside linebackers and four defensive backs.
Defensive line
Starters: Jonathan Allen, Harrison Phillips and Javon Hargrave
Backups: Levi Drake Rodriguez, Jalen Redmond and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins; Jonathan Harris, Taki Taimani and Travis Bell; Elijah Williams
Outside linebacker
Starters: Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel
Backups: Dallas Turner and Gabriel Murphy; Bo Richter and Tyler Batty; Chaz Chambliss
Inside linebacker
Starters: Blake Cashman and Ivan Pace, Jr.
Backups: Eric Wilson and Brian Asamoah II; Kobe King and Austin Keys; Dorian Mausi
Cornerback
Starter: Byron Murphy, Jr.
Backups: Mekhi Blackmon; Dwight McGlothern; Ambry Thomas; Zemaiah Vaughn
Cornerback
Starter: Isaiah Rodgers
Backups: Jeff Okudah; Reddy Steward; Keenan Garber
Safety
Starter: Harrison Smith
Backups: Jay Ward; Mishael Powell; Gervarrius Owens
Safety
Starter: Joshua Metellus
Backups: Theo Jackson; Tavierre Thomas; Kahlef Hailassie
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter/holder
Starter: Ryan Wright
Backup: Oscar Chapman (International Player Pathway)
Kicker
Starter: Will Reichard
Long snapper
Starter: Andrew DePaola
Punt returners
Starter: Rondale Moore
Backups: Lucky Jackson; Silas Bolden; Myles Price
Kickoff returners
Starter: Tai Felton
Backup: Ty Chandler
--
The Minnesota Vikings take on the Texans in their preseason opener on Saturday, a 3:00 start time. The Vikings open the regular season with a Monday Night Football matchup in Chicago against the Bears on Monday, September 8th.
Source: Vikings.com - Depth Chart
The 10 Coaches in Vikings History and Their Records
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
The NFL's Top 10 Quarterbacks for the 2025 Season
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien