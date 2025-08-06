Minnesota Releases First Depth Chart &#8211; Will UDFA WR Make the Roster?

Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings will officially begin the 2025 campaign on Saturday when they play host to the Houston Texans at US Bank Stadium.

Ahead of the game, the team has officially released its initial depth chart for the season.

With the depth chart's release come obvious roster bubble questions and more.

One of the more pressing questions is always which UDFAs and draft picks will have the best opportunity to make the roster and contribute this season.

Silas Bolden, an undrafted receiver out of Texas is one of those players, and he's buried on the receiver depth chart, but is in the mix as a potential punt returner as well.

READ MORE: NFL Announces Suspension Length for Minnesota WR Addison

Here's a look at this year's first depth chart from Vikings.com:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Starter: J.J. McCarthy

Backups: Sam Howell; Brett Rypien; Max Brosmer

Running back

Starter: Aaron Jones, Sr.

Backups: Jordan Mason; Ty Chandler; Zavier Scott; Tre Stewart

Fullback

Starter: C.J. Ham

Wide receiver

Starter: Justin Jefferson

Backups: Jalen Nailor; Tai Felton; Dontae Fleming; Myles Price; Robert Lewis

Wide receiver

Starter: Jordan Addison

Backups: Lucky Jackson; Rondale Moore; Tim Jones; Jeshaun Jones; Thayer Thomas; Silas Bolden

Starter: T.J. Hockenson

Backups: Josh Oliver; Ben Yurosek -or- Giovanni Ricci; Bryson Nesbit -or- Nick Vannett

Left Tackle

Starter: Christian Darrisaw

Backups: Justin Skule; Logan Brown

Left Guard

Starter: Donovan Jackson

Backups: Blake Brandel; Joe Huber; Vershon Lee

Center

Starter: Ryan Kelly

Backups: Michael Jurgens; Zeke Correll

Right Guard

Starter: Will Fries

Backup: Henry Byrd

Right Tackle

Starter: Brian O'Neill

Backups: Walter Rouse; Leroy Watson IV; Matt Nelson

DEFENSE

The Vikings defense is listed in a 3-4 base grouping with three defensive linemen, two outside and two inside linebackers and four defensive backs.

Defensive line

Starters: Jonathan Allen, Harrison Phillips and Javon Hargrave

Backups: Levi Drake Rodriguez, Jalen Redmond and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins; Jonathan Harris, Taki Taimani and Travis Bell; Elijah Williams

Outside linebacker

Starters: Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel

Backups: Dallas Turner and Gabriel Murphy; Bo Richter and Tyler Batty; Chaz Chambliss

Inside linebacker

Starters: Blake Cashman and Ivan Pace, Jr.

Backups: Eric Wilson and Brian Asamoah II; Kobe King and Austin Keys; Dorian Mausi

Cornerback

Starter: Byron Murphy, Jr.

Backups: Mekhi Blackmon; Dwight McGlothern; Ambry Thomas; Zemaiah Vaughn

Cornerback

Starter: Isaiah Rodgers

Backups: Jeff Okudah; Reddy Steward; Keenan Garber

Safety

Starter: Harrison Smith

Backups: Jay Ward; Mishael Powell; Gervarrius Owens

Safety

Starter: Joshua Metellus

Backups: Theo Jackson; Tavierre Thomas; Kahlef Hailassie

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter/holder

Starter: Ryan Wright

Backup: Oscar Chapman (International Player Pathway)

Kicker

Starter: Will Reichard

Long snapper

Starter: Andrew DePaola

Punt returners

Starter: Rondale Moore

Backups: Lucky Jackson; Silas Bolden; Myles Price

Kickoff returners

Starter: Tai Felton

Backup: Ty Chandler

--

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Texans in their preseason opener on Saturday, a 3:00 start time. The Vikings open the regular season with a Monday Night Football matchup in Chicago against the Bears on Monday, September 8th.

Source: Vikings.com - Depth Chart

