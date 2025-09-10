Minnesota Vikings Receive Brutal Week 2 Injury Report News

The Minnesota Vikings took part in a very physical week one contest in Chicago, and were lucky to overcome a slow start and earn a hard fought victory.

The team entering a Week 2 home game against the Falcons appears to be pretty dinged up.

Veteran linebacker and Minnesota native Blake Cashman was one of the big injury concerns from Monday Night, and it appears he'll be out a while.

Per Kevin Seifert on Twitter:

That's pretty tough news all the way around. Is still remains very unclear as to when Viking fans may see Harrison Smith take to the field this season.

READ MORE: Two Packers Ruled Out, Five Questionable Thursday vs. WAS

Here's the latest update from the veteran safety:

The Vikings play host to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football this weekend, a 7:20 start time on NBC.

Sources: VikingzFanPage on Twitter and Kevin Seifert Twitter

