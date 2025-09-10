Another week and another marquee NFC matchup is in store for the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

The team plays host to the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field Thursday Night, and the Packers enter the matchup banged up from last week.

The team officially has ruled out a pair of players, and has listed five others as questionable for the prime-time tilt.

Per Acme Packing Company:

Here’s the bad news: Defensive end Brenton Cox Jr. (groin) and cornerback Bo Melton (shoulder) have already been ruled out of action. The Packers listed five players as questionable for the game: safety Zayne Anderson (knee), left guard Aaron Banks (ankle/groin), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), defensive end Micah Parsons (back) and right tackle Zach Tom. Anderson and Hobbs missed last week’s action, while Banks and Tom were injured during play, like Cox and Melton.

It's a tough look for Green Bay, as its still very early in the season, yet they're dealing with a ton of injury concerns on the roster.

The Commanders had Quarterback Jayden Daniels and others limitied in practice this week, but it appears that the second-year signal caller will be good to go.

Kickoff is at 7:15 on Thursday Night from Green Bay, and coverage begins at 7:00 on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO here in Sioux Falls.

Source: Acme Packing Company

