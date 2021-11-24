1980’s Bismarck TV Commercials Remind Us Of What We Miss

I came across a gem on YouTube the other day. 1980's Bismarck TV ads from Shari g's YouTube channel. Back when we did our grocery shopping at a couple of different grocery stores. Car dealerships that are no longer around. Even a very young Phil Jackson doing a commercial for "Pride of the Dakota."

1980's Bismarck TV Ads

To see all of these TV ads and many more check out Shari g's YouTube video below.

