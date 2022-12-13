See The Minnesota Vikings “White-Out” Helmets For XMas Eve

It's going to be a "white" Christmas in Minneapolis on Christmas Eve.

The Minnesota Vikings will unveil their alternate helmets on Saturday, December 24th when they entertain the New York Giants on Christmas Eve at 12 noon.

Talk about plain Jane. A little purple in the mix would've gone a long way. I feel the same way about the Cinncinatti Bengals' white-out helmets that they have worn a couple of times this season.

The Minnesota Vikings are also encouraging their fans to wear white for the game as well.

That's right, it's a winter white-out on Christmas Eve when the Vikings and the Giants get together on Christmas Eve. The Vikings of course traditionally wear purple at home. No word yet if the Vikings will alter their traditional road white uniforms but it's a good bet they will.

Minnesota can wrap up the NFC North this Saturday at 12 noon.

The Vikings will host the Indianapolis Colts and a Vikings win give them the division and guarantee a spot in the playoffs. Minnesota has missed the playoffs the last two seasons. That means that Minnesota will play back-to-back Saturday afternoon contests.

The National Football League season is winding down. After Christmas Eve Minnesota will only have two games remaining at Chicago and at Green Bay.

