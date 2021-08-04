2022 Minnesota Twins Season Schedule and Opponents Announced

The Minnesota Twins have hosted every MLB team at Target Field except for one. That National League West team will finally make an appearance in Minneapolis in 2022.

While the disappointing 2021 season continues, the Minnesota Twins and Major League Baseball announced their 2022 regular-season schedule. MLB teams will continue to play the traditional 162 games and the schedule rotation will remain the same.

Minnesota will play the normal 19 games against division opponents, six games against four from the American League, seven games against six opponents from the American League, and then 20 interleague games. The 2022 interleague games will be played against the NL West and built-in rival Milwaukee.

As for the last team to make an appearance at Target Field? The San Francisco Giants will play at Target Field for the first time on August 26-28, 2022. The Twins will play against members of the NL West as part of interleague play. Colorado and the Los Angeles Dodgers will join the Giants in making an appearance at Target Field next season. Minnesota will travel to Arizona and San Diego.

Other highlights from the 2022 regular season schedule include:

Season Opener: March 31 at Chicago White Sox

Home Opener: April 7 vs. Seattle

vs. Dodgers: April 12-13

vs. Houston: May 10-12

vs. New York Yankees: June 7-9

vs. Colorado: June 24-26

Final Home Series: vs. Chicago White Sox September 27-29

Season Finale: at Detroit October 2.

The entire 2022 Twins season schedule, along with schedules for all 30 MLB teams, can be found by clicking here. Ticket information for games in 2022 will be released at a future date.