2024 Espys-Clark, Staley, Harry, Ohtani, McDavid, Doncic

LOS ANGELES -- Led by host Serena Williams, The ESPYS celebrated a landmark year for women's sports, with Simone Biles, A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, Dawn Staley and JuJu Watkins among the honorees Thursday night.

Staley, coach of the national champion South Carolina women's basketball team, received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance for both her support and fight for equality for women's sports and for her leadership in the fight against cancer. Her friend, Tennessee standout Nikki McCray-Penson, died of breast cancer and Staley's sister was diagnosed with leukemia. Staley was motivated by their battles to become an advocate for cancer research.

"I must confess I feel a little undeserving of this recognition. Past recipients of the Jimmy V Perseverance Award have faced incredible challenges and proven themselves as true warriors," Staley said. "I have merely been a spectator to such immense courage and resilience." Staley's Gamecocks also won the best team award. Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces won as best women's sports athlete and as best WNBA player.

Biles earned best comeback athlete weeks before she competes at the Paris Olympics. The most decorated gymnast in history withdrew from the team competition at the Tokyo Games to prioritize her mental health.

Clark of the Indiana Fever also earned two trophies, for record-breaking performance in becoming the NCAA's all-time career scoring leader, and as best college athlete, for her Iowa basketball career.

Get our free mobile app

Watkins won best breakthrough athlete, taking the first award of the night. The USC basketball star had a standout freshman season, leading the Trojans to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament for the first time in decades.

Prince Harry received the Pat Tillman Award for Service, and he mentioned the late Army Ranger's mother who had criticized ESPN for honoring the royal. The Duke of Sussex accepted the trophy from three service veterans who were injured during their tours of duty. He created the Invictus Games in 2014, which serves as a multisport, paralympic-style games for wounded or injured servicemen and veterans.

Retired NFL safety Steve Gleason was honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage. He was diagnosed with ALS or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2011. His nonprofit, Team Gleason, helps people with ALS live purposeful lives by providing programming and support services.

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers was best MLB player; Connor McDavid of the Stanley Cup runner-up Edmonton Oilers was best NHL player; and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks was best NBA player.

The best men's sports athlete was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He also claimed best NFL player.

Cooper Flagg, a senior guard-forward from Montverde (Florida) Academy, and track and field athlete Sadie Engelhardt of Ventura (California) High won the Gatorade National Players of the Year.