21 Area Football Players Earn Trip to NFL Scouting Combine
The NFL Scouting Combine is an important part of the pre-draft process, and a good number of area athletes have earned invitations to the annual event held in Indianapolis.
The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from March 2nd through March 5th this year.
A total of 21 players with ties to South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, or Iowa have been invited to the event.
While attendance is not a 'must' to be drafted into the league, it certainly doesn't hurt to show out with so many scouts and executives in attendance.
The player most close to home that earned an invite is certainly not a surprise. South Dakota State Tight End Tucker Kraft has earned an invite and is expected to be a mid-to-early draft pick this year.
Players Invited to the NFL Scouting Combine With Local Connections:
Mohamed Ibrahim - RB - Minnesota
Hunter Luepke - RB/FB - North Dakota State
Xavier Hutchinson - WR - Iowa State
Trey Palmer - WR - Nebraska
Noah Gindorff - TE - North Dakota State
Tucker Kraft - TE - South Dakota State
Sam LaPorta - TE - Iowa
Travis Vokolek - TE - Nebraska
Brent Laing - OL - Minnesota-Duluth
Cody Mauch - OL - North Dakota State
John Michael Schmitz - OL - Minnesota
MJ Anderson - DL - Iowa State
Will McDonald IV - DL - Iowa State
Lukas Van Ness - DL - Iowa
Jack Campbell - LB - Iowa
Ochaun Mathis - LB - Nebraska
Jordan Howden - DB - Minnesota
Anthony Johnson - DB - Iowa State
Kaevon Merriweather - DB - Iowa
Riley Moss - DB - Iowa
Terell Smith - DB - Minnesota
