21 Area Football Players Earn Trip to NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is an important part of the pre-draft process, and a good number of area athletes have earned invitations to the annual event held in Indianapolis.

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from March 2nd through March 5th this year.

A total of 21 players with ties to South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, or Iowa have been invited to the event.

While attendance is not a 'must' to be drafted into the league, it certainly doesn't hurt to show out with so many scouts and executives in attendance.

The player most close to home that earned an invite is certainly not a surprise. South Dakota State Tight End Tucker Kraft has earned an invite and is expected to be a mid-to-early draft pick this year.

Players Invited to the NFL Scouting Combine With Local Connections:

Mohamed Ibrahim - RB - Minnesota

Hunter Luepke - RB/FB - North Dakota State

Xavier Hutchinson - WR - Iowa State

Trey Palmer - WR - Nebraska

Noah Gindorff - TE - North Dakota State

Tucker Kraft - TE - South Dakota State

Sam LaPorta - TE - Iowa

Travis Vokolek - TE - Nebraska

Brent Laing - OL - Minnesota-Duluth

Cody Mauch - OL - North Dakota State

John Michael Schmitz - OL - Minnesota

MJ Anderson - DL - Iowa State

Will McDonald IV - DL - Iowa State

Lukas Van Ness - DL - Iowa

Jack Campbell - LB - Iowa

Ochaun Mathis - LB - Nebraska

Jordan Howden - DB - Minnesota

Anthony Johnson - DB - Iowa State

Kaevon Merriweather - DB - Iowa

Riley Moss - DB - Iowa

Terell Smith - DB - Minnesota

