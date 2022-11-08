$32,000 Sculpture Stolen from Sioux Falls SculptureWalk

Contributing Authors:
Dakota News Now with permission

One of the jewels of the City of Sioux Falls is the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. This outdoor museum attracts artists from across the country to showcase their handcrafted work in Sioux Falls.

This year's Sioux Falls SculptureWalk features a record 69 sculptures throughout the downtown area. Unfortunately, some Sioux Falls SculptureWalk officials have noticed that one of the sculptures appears to be missing.

Dakota News Now is reporting that the sculpture “Day’s Catch" has been stolen in downtown Sioux Falls. Whoever has this sculpture is in possession of a lot of money. This bronze piece of the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk is worth $32,000.

Sam Clemens of Sioux Falls Police Department tells Dakota News Now the whole sculpture is gone. Not just pieces.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that someone with the SculptureWalk organization was performing a regular check of the SculptureWalk pieces around noon on Monday when they noticed “Day’s Catch” was missing. Sioux Falls police are investigating.

At the time of this post, the sculpture has not been found.

“Day’s Catch" was created by an artist named Bobbie Carlyle. Bobbie is originally from Loveland, Colorado. It is a sculpture of a girl with a fishing pole catching a tiny fish. “Day’s Catch" was located right in front of Minerva's, which is a pretty populated area in the city.

I wish I can say this was the first time a sculpture part of the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk has been stolen or vandalized, but it's not. Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of "Day's Catch" is encouraged to call the Sioux Falls Police Department at 605-367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

