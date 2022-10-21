Sioux Falls SculptureWalk Crowns 2022 People&#8217;s Choice Award Winner

Sioux Falls SculptureWalk Crowns 2022 People’s Choice Award Winner

Dakota News Now (with permission)

Sioux Falls we have a winner!

The 2022 Sioux Falls SculptureWalk People's Choice Award winner was revealed on Thursday, and this year's title goes to Sturgis native Travis Sorenson for his sculpture named "Elk."

If you have taken a tour of all the 68 different pieces of art that make up the 2022 downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk, you've undoubtedly seen "Elk" out in front of the Carpenter Building on Phillips Avenue.

Dakota News Now is reporting that Sorenson created the mounted elk bust known as "Elk", out of recycled stainless steel and copper.

Sorenson told Dakota News Now, “I would like to say I am very honored and thankful to have the privilege of getting one of my sculptures installed in the city of Sioux Falls."

Sorenson has a long history of racking up awards with SculptureWalk. Prior to this year's People's Choice award, Sorenson has taken home four different Best of Show Awards in 2021, 2019, 2018, and 2017.

According to Dakota News Now, the Best of Show Award winners represent the best-of-the-best sculptures and are judged on their artistic merit and creativity.

The voting process for this year's People's Choice Award took place through September 30th, with over 500 votes being cast. Over half of them were submitted digitally by people using the new digital voting feature.

As the People's Choice Award winner, the "Elk" sculpture will now become a permanent fixture of the Sioux Falls art collection.

If you haven't laid eyes on "Elk" yet, don't worry, he will still be standing out in front of the Carpenter Building at 221 South Phillips until the new crop of sculptures is installed next spring. After that, the sculpture will move to its new permanent location in the city which has yet to be determined.

If you're a fan of all the different art pieces on the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk, you should know they are now accepting online donations for local art initiatives. You can help to grow SculptureWalk's footprint throughout Sioux Falls by donating here.

Source: Dakota News Now

