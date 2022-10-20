Is There an Underwater Volcano Forming In Aberdeen? [VIDEO]

There seems to be a mysterious phenomena happening in Aberdeen's Wylie Lake that no one - at least for now - has been able to figure out. A strange sand mound is building and has caught the eye of a local fisherman.

Jeremy Smith says he was feeding the fish in Wylie Lake when he noticed a mysterious sand mound building underwater. Every time he visits the lake it seems to be getting larger. He says it's now about 10 feet wide leading locals to wonder what is happening under that lake and how big is this thing going to get?

Check out the video which is now being picked up by a few national websites.

It is speculated that it's one of the springs that feeds the lake and it's bringing sediment with it to the surface. It's both mesmerizing and bizarre.

We'd love to hear what you think!

