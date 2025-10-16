You can't afford to miss this weekend's Top 15 SEC showdown between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers.

While it might be a hard sell under usual circumstances to get the average South Dakotan to tune into SEC football, this weekend is different.

It just so happens that both Head Coaches in the matchup are South Dakota natives and have deep ties to our great state.

Josh Heupel's history at Tennessee is well noted, but Kalen DeBoer is still writing his early chapters at Tuscaloosa with the Crimson Tide.

Heupel, who is an Aberdeen native, had his program endure the loss of one of the nation's top quarterbacks this offseason, and has guided the team to a 5-1 start. Heupel is in his 5th season in Knoxville and is 42-16 over that time.

DeBoer, who is originally from Milbank, is in year two at Alabama after a 9-4 finish a year ago. The Tide started out the season with a big loss to Florida State, and several days of ridiculous questions ensued. Now, the Tide are 5-1 and the 6th ranked team in the country.

Here's a preview of Saturday's big game, including broadcast details:

#11 Tennessee Volunteers @ #6 Alabama Crimson Tide

Broadcast Details - 6:30pm kickoff time on ABC

*Odds - Alabama favored by 7.5 points, Over/Under is 59.5 (ESPN Bet)

Last year - Tennessee won 24-17 in Knoxville on October 19th, 2024.

The Volunteers

5-1 record, 2-1 SEC

Wins over Syracuse, ETSU, UAB, Mississippi State, and Arkansas

Loss vs. Georgia (44-41)

48.2 Points Per Game (1st in the country)

29.3 Points Per Game Allowed (T-108th in the country)

The Coach - Josh Heupel (5th Season) - 42-16 record, 22-13 SEC - 70-24 career

The Crimson Tide

5-1 Record, 3-0 SEC

Wins over UL-Monroe, Wisconsin, Georgia, Vanderbilt, and Missouri

Loss @ Florida State (31-17)

34.8 Points Per Game (36th in the country)

17.3 Points Per Game Allowed (22nd in the country)

The Coach - Kalen DeBoer (2nd Season) - 14-5 record, 8-3 SEC - 118-17 career

Source: ESPN.com - Stats