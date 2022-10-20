Don’t Even Think About Throwing These Items Away in Sioux Falls
There are some days when cleaning around the house really feels like a chore. Sometimes people are on a cleaning spree and start throwing away everything in the house. But the next time you have the cleaning bug, you can't throw just everything in the trash in Sioux Falls.
The City of Sioux Falls has rules and regulations in place for items that can and cannot be thrown away. Any items on this list from the City of Sioux Falls should be sent to the Household Hazardous Waste Facility. Some hazardous items on this list are actually surprising.
As a general rule of thumb, there are certain items named on the Komando website and BobVila.com that are illegal to throw away in your regular trash can. You can even face some serious fines if these illegal items are found in your garbage can. These illegal items include the following:
- Household batteries
- Smartphones and tablets
- Televisions
- Car batteries
- Lighters
- Leftover paint
- Motor oil
- Prescription drugs
The City of Sioux Falls has its own list of items that should be transported to the Household Hazardous Waste Facility. Some household items listed really surprised me. Apparently, you can't throw away nail polish or nail polish remover in your trash. You also should not throw away cooking oils. This includes vegetable oil and grease. It is also recommended to throw away old microwaves at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility.
The next time you decide to do a little spring cleaning, make sure none of these hazardous household items are not in your garbage cans.