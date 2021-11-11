The city of Sioux Falls has a problem with trash. To be more specific, it's a problem as to where residents can and cannot place their trash cans on garbage collection days.

There's currently a city ordinance in Sioux Falls that states garbage cans cannot be placed at the curbside of your residence on trash pickup days.

A number of people here in the Sioux Empire feel that ordinance is a bunch of garbage, and now the city is looking into a proposal that if passed would change that piece of legislation.

As Dakota News Now reports, the city wants to address the confusion over garbage collection in the city.

Many people prefer to place their trash cans on the curb on garbage days. Technically you're not allowed to do that in Sioux Falls according to the ordinance.

The city did offer a temporary provision during the pandemic giving residents the ability to place their trash cans on the curb to help ease the workload for sanitation employees at that time. But according to Dakota News Now, the city council has since reversed that portion of the trash collection policy a couple of months ago.

Now the city is working on a proposal that would permanently revise the ordinance, thus providing more flexibility to residents, while offering a great deal more consistency to the trash collection policy in the city.

Mark Cotter, Sioux Falls Public Works Executive Director told Dakota News Now, "The proposal is to allow curbside placement, not mandate it, so you actually have a choice as a property owner, you can have that agreement directly with your hauler. Most people didn’t even know that we had an ordinance that guided garbage can placement.”

Dakota News Now reports that trash collection businesses are also on board with this new proposal. They feel the move will streamline service and help to keep employees safe. Not to mention the environmental benefits that would come along with the proposed change.

As Cotter told Dakota News Now, “Sioux Falls is a leader in sustainability. We know if a waste hauler is parked in front of your house for 20-40 seconds, as opposed to two minutes... we get immediate impact with air quality.”

There are a few objections to revising the ordinance. Most of those concerns fall under the category of the hazards the proposed change would have on homeowners that are elderly or disabled.

Discussion over the proposed change is now underway. The city passed its first reading on Tuesday night. The second reading is planned for Tuesday night (November 16).

Source: Dakota News Now

