‘Best of Show’ Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk Winners Announced

The downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk just announced its three Best of Show sculptures for the 2022 season.

Each year SculptureWalk picks three different pieces of art from its exhibition and honors them with the Best of Show award.

The SculptureWalk Sioux Falls team judges the various pieces of art that line some of the downtown streets according to their artistic merit and creativity.

The three sculptures selected represent the best-of-the-best according to the Best of Show criteria set forth by the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk team.

The three winning artists each receive a cash award made possible by a gift from the Scoular Family Trust.

Attempting to narrow down this amazing field of art each year has to be an extremely difficult task due to all the breath taking sculptures that can be seen throughout the downtown Sioux Falls area.

With that said, here are the Best of Show winners for the 2022 season:

According to Dakota News Now, the third place award goes to the sculpture called "Selene” by artist Nathan Pierce. For winning third place, Nathan will receive $1,000 for his work. "Selene" can be seen in front of the Blarney Stone on Phillips Avenue.

2022's second place Best of Show award goes to the sculpture known as "Voltereta” by artist Shohini Ghosh. Shohini picks up $2,000 for her work in creating the beautiful sculpture. "Voltereta" is located on the 12th Street Plaza.

And the first place award in this year's Sioux Falls SculptureWalk Best of Show category goes to the sculpture titled "Carpe Carp,” by artist Christine Knapp. Christine will receive the $3,000 first place prize for her exceptional work on "Carpe Carp," located near the Ferson Brewing Company on Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls.

Don't forget, you have until Friday (September 30) to cast your vote for the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk "People's Choice Award." The winning sculpture will be purchased by the City of Sioux Falls and added to their permanent collection.

