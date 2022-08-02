Got Art? Sioux Falls Looking for 2023 SculptureWalk Applications

Google Maps/Dakota News Now (with permission)

Calling all artists, the city of Sioux Falls wants to see your best stuff.

The SculptureWalk is gearing up for its 20th year and the city of Sioux Falls is on the hunt right now for a few good artists who want to show off their sculps.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 season. Professional and amateur sculptors of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

As Dakota News Now reports, the SculptureWalk features more than 60 art exhibits that line the streets of downtown Sioux Falls along Phillips Avenue, over to the East Bank along 8th Street, under the Arc of Dreams, and in front of the Washington Pavilion.

Each spring, the city installs a new set of sculptures on loan from their creators. A number of the sculptures on display end up being sold at the end of the exhibit cycle.

Every year, the city of Sioux Falls ends up buying the sculpture that wins the People’s Choice award that is selected during a voting process that is held by visitors casting ballots throughout the summer months. The winning sculpture from the People's Choice awards is permanently installed somewhere throughout the city of Sioux Falls.

Last year Sioux Falls received 180 different artist applications...

Curator Cody Heinrichs told Dakota News Now, “Last year, we enhanced the call for art by adding an online application, and the 180 individual submissions were a new record. About 25 percent of this year’s exhibit was created by artists new to SculptureWalk, in addition to submissions by veteran artists who have displayed here for many years. We are excited to see next year’s submissions and celebrate the organization’s 20th exhibition."

Over 1000 different sculptures have been installed since the SculptureWalk got underway in 2003.

Karla Brown/Townsquare Media
How do you apply?

To have your work of art considered for the 2023 Sioux Falls SculptureWalk, artists must submit the completed application, photos of up to five sculptures, and an artist statement by the cutoff date of October 1st, 2022.

Artists can obtain an application and get complete submission details here.

Source: Dakota News Now

