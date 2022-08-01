Check Your Cabinets: Huge Sioux Falls Sunscreen Recall

It has been a scorching summer in the Sioux Empire. That means more sunscreen has been flying off the store shelves and onto our bodies. Unfortunately, some individuals may be using some sunscreen products for protection from the sun which could actually harm in the future.

One popular sunscreen company recently issued a massive recall of its sunscreen and hair product. Better check your cabinets, Sioux Falls.

Multiple reports including one from USA Today states Banana Boat is recalling its Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 along with its sunscreen spray. Apparently, the producers of Banana Boat explain that they found traces of a chemical known to cause cancer in both products.

Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 is being recalled after benzene, a human carcinogen, was not found in the sunscreen itself, but in propellant that sprays out the sunscreen, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Friday. The chemical is commonly found in gasoline and cigarette smoke, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Benzene is considered to be pretty dangerous. This chemical alone can "potentially" lead to cancers such as leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders. The products that are affected by this recall have the following expiration date and description:

December 2022, February 2023 or April 2024. Lot numbers are 20016AF, 20084BF and 21139AF.

Once notified of the situation, Edgewell Personal Care Company (the company which manufactures Banana Boat) advised all retailers to remove these products from their store shelves. Customers were also asked to stop using the products immediately.

More information about the nationwide recall for Banana Boat's Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 along with its sunscreen spray can be found here.

