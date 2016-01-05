4 Undeniable Reasons January in South Dakota Sucks
I'm a big fan of living in South Dakota. However, I do not like living in South Dakota in January.
The 6 Types of South Dakota Drivers You Deal With Every Winter
30 Ways You Might Have Already Broken the Law Today
50 Things Men Shouldn’t Have After They Turn 40
I'm a big fan of living in South Dakota. However, I do not like living in South Dakota in January.
1. January in South Dakota Can Be Pretty, But It's Still Cold
We all know it's cold in South Dakota in the winter. I've always thought January was the worst. It turns out I thought right. The average January high temperature in South Dakota is 22 F. The average low is 0. Those are just the averages. Last year in January Sioux Falls had 5 days with high temps in single digits. Considering all of this, it's strange to think we live here intentionally.
2. Putting Away Christmas Lights and Decorations
As I write this I am sitting on the couch in my living room looking at the mostly undecorated Christmas tree. The storage bins that hold all of our decorations are half-filled at the top of the stairs. I love the holiday season. Even though it is chaotic, stressful, and expensive, it is a fun time spent with friends and family. Packing that stuff up feels like closing the lid on the holidays' coffin.
3. January in South Dakota May Mean You Might Get Stuck For Days
The second Blizzard of January 1997 was the worst one I can remember. I was living in Brookings at the time taking a semester off from college and working. It enveloped virtually the entire state in rolling hills of snow.
DEEP DIVE: Flashback: The Epic January 1997 Blizzard That Crippled South Dakota
Though it only dropped 2-3 inches of snow in Sioux Falls, I recall driving down I-90 on my way to Beresford when a lane had finally been carved into each side of the interstate. In places, it resembled the trench on the Death Star. The snow was probably ten feet or higher on either side of my car in places between the Brookings and Madison exits. This was also the storm that trapped a woman in her car for almost two days near Webster in -70 wind chills before she was rescued.
4. No Holidays for At Least 5 Months
If you work for a government institution, a bank, a school, or go to school, you have a couple of holidays built-in with Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day. But for most of us, who don't get those days off, we don't have a 3-day weekend until Memorial Day and that seems like a pipe dream when the high temp is 2.