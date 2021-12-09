4 Things That Can Drive You Nuts About Sioux Falls

1

Mount Rushmore is not here.

We do not live near it.

We do not visit it all the time (because we do not live near it).

You can only politely say "No, that's on the other side of the state," so many times before you're ready to smack someone with a geography textbook.

The same goes for Deadwood and Sturgis. Great places, just not near here.

