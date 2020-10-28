5 Scary Delicious Halloween Drinks…For Adults Only

Staying home and throwing a few Oktoberfests on ice for other parents who are trick-or-treating with their kids is becoming a real thing. Adults need to have a little fun too, right? When you're in the dark, fog-filled night…You want your drinks to be as creepy as that scene, right? Well, thankfully there are a bunch of fun recipes to gross out your guests with:

1. Candy Corn Jello Shots

White Layer:

1 Packet Pina Colada EZ Jello Mix

2 1/2 Cups Water

1 1/2 Cups Coconut Rum

Orange Layer:

1 Packet Orange Crushed EZ Jello Mix

2 1/2 Cups Hot Water

1 1/2 Cups Butterscotch Schnapps

Yellow Layer:

1 Packet Lemon Drop EZ Jello Shot Mix

Candy corn is a Halloween staple, and now it’s for adults too. This shot takes time to prepare, but your ghoul-friends will love it.

2. Salted Tootsie Roll Shot

2 ounces Caramel Vodka

1-ounce Chocolate-Crème Liquor

Splash of Orange Juice

Ice

Shake together all ingredients in an iced shaker ¾ full. Garnish shot glasses with sliced Tootsie Roll. If you like sweet, candy drinks, go for it. You can substitute the liquor for Milk and chocolate and caramel syrup to make the drink kid-friendly.

3. Witch’s Brew

Fruit punch 12 cups

Lemon-lime soda 6 cups

Orange 2 seeded and sliced thin

Dry ice – food grade 5 lbs

Water 4 cups

You will need two containers (one smaller than the other) to create the fog-like effect of the witch's brew. The containers should not be glass because the coldness of the dry ice may cause them to crack. The first container will hold the dry ice and the second will hold the punch.

In the smaller container combine the fruit punch, lemon-lime soda, and orange slices.

In the larger container place the dry ice and the water.

Place the punch container into the container holding the dry ice. This ensures that the dry ice will not come in contact with any part of the body. Never place pieces of dry ice in the drink.

The fog of the dry ice will rise and billow over the witch's brew.

Again, Never place the dry ice in the actual drink. This will hurt you.

4. Bloody Brain Shooter

1-1/4 ounce Strawberry Vodka (chilled)

1/8 ounce Lime Juice

3/4 ounce Bailey’s Irish Crème

Splash of Grenadine

You’ll be “layering” this shot. Shake the vodka and lime juice, pour it into a glass. To get the wrinkled brain, you’ll be using a straw to suction up and release the Bailey’s into the vodka. The lime juice causes the crème to curdle, giving it the “wrinkles” of the brain. A splash of Grenadine makes it bloody!

5. Vampire Juice

2 ounces Finlandia Lime Vodka

4-ounce tomato juice

1/2 teaspoon fresh horseradish

Splash of steak sauce

Splash of hot sauce

For eyeball ice cube garnish:

radish

green olive with pimento

Enjoy and Happy Halloween!

